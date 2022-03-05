Former AG Barr on Black Lives Matter, racial justice protests and Trump bible photo op
Former Attorney General William Barr says he felt embarrassed joining former President Trump in walking to St. John's Church after police cleared protesters in Lafayette Square Park. Lester Holt presses Barr on his views on the Black Lives Matter movement, what Barr calls the "big lie" and Barr’s belief that systemic racism is "a cop out."March 5, 2022
Parents of Stanford soccer player who died by suicide speak out
Former AG Barr on Black Lives Matter, racial justice protests and Trump bible photo op
