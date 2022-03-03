Former AG Barr on the moment Trump accepted his resignation
00:55
In an exclusive interview with Lester Holt, former Attorney General Bill Barr describes the moment former President Trump accepted his resignation after Barr refused to say there were irregularities during the 2020 election. Watch much more tonight on NBC Nightly News at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT (check local listings).March 3, 2022
