    Former AG Barr on the moment Trump accepted his resignation

Nightly News

Former AG Barr on the moment Trump accepted his resignation

00:55

In an exclusive interview with Lester Holt, former Attorney General Bill Barr describes the moment former President Trump accepted his resignation after Barr refused to say there were irregularities during the 2020 election. Watch much more tonight on NBC Nightly News at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT (check local listings).March 3, 2022

Best of NBC News

