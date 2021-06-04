IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former Alabama police officer killed wife after law enforcement returned gun to him

Several states mirror a federal law that says anyone convicted of a domestic violence crime or subject to a restraining order is prohibited from owning a gun, but few have actual procedures in place to track abusers and have them surrender their firearms. NBC News’ Kate Snow takes us to Alabama, where a former police officer is in prison for killing his wife after a law enforcement agency returned his gun to him.June 4, 2021

