Former cheerleader sues New Orleans Saints alleging discrimination

 

Bailey Davis, who was fired from her job as a cheerleader for the New Orleans Saints in January, argues in a civil rights complaint that the team has two sets of rules—one for its female cheerleading team and one for its male players.

U.S. News

Former cheerleader sues New Orleans Saints alleging discrimination
Former cheerleader sues New Orleans Saints alleging discrimination

U.S. news
Co-owner of Kansas water park where boy, 10, was killed is arrested

U.S. news
2020 census to add question on citizenship status

U.S. news
Arizona suspends Uber self-driving car tests after fatal accident

Tech News
Linda Brown, student in 1954 ruling ending school segregation, dies

U.S. news

World News

U.S. expels dozens of Russian diplomats in response to attack on ex-spy in Britain

White House
Eagles of Death Metal frontman calls Parkland shooting survivors 'vile abusers'

U.S. news
Iowa family killed by gas leak from boiler at Mexican vacation rental, state official says

U.S. news
José Abreu, creator of Venezuelan El Sistema youth orchestras, dies

Latino
Egypt President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi set for easy re-election

World
Nightly Reads

How to download and protect all your Facebook data

Social Media
Museums across the nation work to archive mementos of grief left after shootings

Museums across the nation work together to archive mementos of grief

U.S. news

