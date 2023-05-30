IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Former first lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia, family says

Nightly News

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia, family says

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, has been diagnosed with dementia, according to an announcement released by the Carter Center. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander has more details.May 30, 2023

    Former first lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia, family says

