Nightly News

Former Fox producer Abby Grossberg speaks out over Dominion lawsuit

Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg is suing the media company alleging, among other things, that she was harassed and retaliated against. Grossberg sat down with NBC News' Cynthia McFadden to discuss her experience there and the Dominion lawsuit. Fox says her legal claims are "riddled with false allegations."March 30, 2023

