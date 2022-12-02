IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Airbnb under fire over carbon monoxide deaths

    01:40

  • Prince William, Kate arrive in Boston amid Buckingham Palace controversy

    01:39

  • New Nelson Mandela podcast shares hours worth of history

    02:37

  • Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dies at 79

    01:40

  • Catfishing murder victims’ family speaks out

    01:33

  • Deadly tornado outbreak leaves thousands in the South without power

    02:54

  • House passes legislation to avoid rail strike

    02:03

  • The search for the perfect Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

    01:47

  • ‘A Christmas Story’ house up for sale

    01:31

  • Mauna Loa, world’s largest volcano, erupting in Hawaii

    01:33

  • DOJ files complaint against Jackson, Mississippi over water crisis

    01:44

  • Police in China cracking down on ‘zero-Covid’ protests

    01:40

  • Severe weather threat in the South could impact 17 million

    02:51

  • Congress racing to intervene to avoid rail strike

    02:11

  • Will Smith speaks out about slapping Chris Rock

    01:38

  • Former Virginia state trooper kills 3 after catfishing teenage girl

    01:30

  • Russians increasingly divided over Ukraine conflict

    02:22

  • Police officer delivers 5 babies in 9 years

    01:23

  • Protests throughout China over ‘zero-Covid’ rules

    02:50

  • Cyber Monday deals attract an estimated 64 million shoppers this year

    01:31

Nightly News

Former FTX CEO on apology tour after crypto collapse

01:44

Weeks after Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed, the former CEO is saying management failure and sloppy accounting caused the company to implode. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports more on the demise, which is now being investigated by Congress.Dec. 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Airbnb under fire over carbon monoxide deaths

    01:40

  • Prince William, Kate arrive in Boston amid Buckingham Palace controversy

    01:39

  • New Nelson Mandela podcast shares hours worth of history

    02:37

  • Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dies at 79

    01:40

  • Catfishing murder victims’ family speaks out

    01:33

  • Deadly tornado outbreak leaves thousands in the South without power

    02:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All