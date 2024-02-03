IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Former hostage describes captivity in Hamas tunnel and dungeon in Gaza

    02:16
    South Carolina's Democratic primary could offer clues to general election

    01:49

  • Closing arguments in Jennifer Crumbley involuntary manslaughter trial

    01:44

  • U.S. begins retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria as slain soldiers arrive home

    02:45

  • Fulton County DA Fani Willis acknowledges personal relationship with special prosecutor

    01:55

  • Plane crashes into Florida mobile home park

    00:38

  • Elmo checks on followers and post draws overwhelming response

    01:28

  • New warnings by federal health officials over 'gas station heroin'

    01:46

  • One year after toxic derailment, East Palestine resident says it is a 'forgotten town'

    02:01

  • President Biden makes pitch for union support as he faces tight Michigan race against Donald Trump

    02:11

  • Release of suspects accused of beating NYPD officers provokes outrage

    01:23

  • Airport hangar collapse kills 3 in Boise, Idaho

    01:51

  • Mother of Michigan school shooter testifies in her own defense

    01:45

  • Defense Sec. Austin apologizes for keeping his hospitalization secret from Biden and the public

    02:52

  • Social media execs grilled in Congress over child safety concerns

    04:16

  • U.S. plans 'campaign' of retaliatory strikes after killing of 3 soldiers, officials say

    02:22

  • FBI Director Christopher Wray warns of alarming hacking threat from China

    01:40

  • Jury in Jennifer Crumbley trial shown police video of arrests

    00:57

  • Student achievement scores have gone up but remain below pre-pandemic levels

    01:50

  • Northern California braces for new 'Pineapple Express' storm

    00:51

Former hostage describes captivity in Hamas tunnel and dungeon in Gaza

02:16

A tour of a Hamas tunnel and what the Israeli military calls a "dungeon" offers new insights into Hamas' treatment of the hostages held in Gaza. NBC's Raf Sanchez toured the tunnel and spoke with a former hostage who was held there with her daughter.Feb. 3, 2024

