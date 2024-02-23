IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former Israeli hostage speaks out about captivity
Feb. 23, 202402:59
A former hostage held by Hamas in Gaza describes her treatment and the horrors of captivity, including how she never had enough food and water, and how other women were sexually abused by their captors. Her husband, an American, is still being held. NBC News' Molly Hunter reports. Feb. 23, 2024

