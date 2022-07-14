IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Former lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted for murder of his wife, son

01:40

Prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was indicted for murdering his wife Maggie and their 22-year-old son at their family estate. In June 2021, Murdaugh called 911 and said he came home and found them dead. The former attorney has also been charged with a range of financial crimes and accused of hiring a former client to kill him so that his other son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.July 14, 2022

