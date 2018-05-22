Feedback
Former medical debt collectors using expertise to help the neediest patients

 

Craig Antico co-founded RIP Medical Debt, a non-profit that buys up batches of overdue medical bills, erasing $120 million in debt for 60,000 patients so far.

Glowing destruction: Watch Hawaiian lava flow that has displaced thousands
U.S. news
First sexual abuse lawsuits filed against USC and Dr. George Tyndall

Crime & Courts
Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect to plead guilty, documents say

U.S. news
Biker's death near Seattle is Washington's first cougar fatality in 94 years

U.S. news
Dramatic images capture lava exploding as it reaches Pacific
Austria's tilt toward Russia worries intelligence experts

World
Australian archbishop convicted of sex abuse cover-up

World
AP investigation: A Trump fundraiser's secret lobbying effort to win $1B in business

White House
Congo starts vaccinating health workers against Ebola virus

Ebola Virus Outbreak
U.S. accused of blinking on China trade standoff as N. Korea meeting looms

A love story: Ailing husband mourns teacher killed in Texas shooting

