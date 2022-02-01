IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies at 30

01:58

Tributes are pouring in for former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst after officials announced she died by suicide early Sunday morning. Kryst worked as an attorney in North Carolina before becoming the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent on “Extra.”Feb. 1, 2022

