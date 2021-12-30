Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid dies at 82

Harry Reid represented Nevada for more than 30 years in Congress, eight of those as Senate majority leader. The powerful former Senator once said he achieved his success not thanks to “good looks” or “genius,” but because of hard work. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell looks back on his life and lasting influence.Dec. 30, 2021
