    Former NFL quarterback's drowning death raises alarm about rip current danger

Former NFL quarterback's drowning death raises alarm about rip current danger

01:39

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett got caught in dangerous ocean conditions and drowned. Mallet is one of at least nine people to drown on the Florida panhandle this month. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on the warnings about rip currents.June 28, 2023

