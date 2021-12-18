Former officer Kim Potter testifies in trial over killing of Daunte Wright
02:00
Share this -
copied
Kim Potter testified in her own defense, saying she thought her gun was her Taser during the traffic stop that led to her shooting and killing Daunte Wright. Defense attorneys argue Potter made an innocent mistake, and that her use of deadly force was justified. Prosecutors say Potter was reckless and had no reason to use either weapon.Dec. 18, 2021
City devastated by past tornado offers recovery roadmap
01:49
Doctor shares advice for healthy holiday gatherings amid Covid concerns
01:27
Businesses, schools, venues shuttering as U.S. Covid cases rise
02:45
Now Playing
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in trial over killing of Daunte Wright
02:00
UP NEXT
Social media threats cancel classes and put schools on high alert