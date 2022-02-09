Former Pope Benedict asks for forgiveness over allegations of inaction in abuse cases
Former Pope Benedict is asking for forgiveness over allegations he failed to take decisive action against abusers decades ago. In the letter read by his personal secretary, Benedict denied any personal wrongdoing but acknowledged mistakes in how abuse cases were handled.Feb. 9, 2022
