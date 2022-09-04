IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Former President Trump reveals FBI searched Melania’s items and son’s bedroom

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    Alleged captor of Memphis mother in custody

    02:11

  • Labor Day Weekend marred by gun violence

    01:45

  • Georgia under flood alert after heavy rain while the West faces dangerous heat

    02:32

  • Former President Trump’s First Public Appearance Since Mar-a-Lago Search

    01:44

  • Airlines cut service to regional airports due to pilot shortage

    02:27

  • SUV found and male detained in kidnapped Memphis teacher case

    02:05

  • California faces explosive fire amid blazing temperatures

    02:03

  • Man who stole plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart now in custody

    02:49

  • Cancer patient returns to hospital that saved her life as an oncology nurse

    01:41

  • 34-year-old teacher kidnapped in Memphis

    01:28

  • Argentina’s vice president survives assassination attempt

    01:33

  • Moderna, Pfizer begin omicron booster roll out

    01:32

  • Jackson, Mississippi residents struggling amid ongoing water crisis

    01:31

  • NASA’s second attempt to launch Artemis set for tomorrow

    00:41

  • 315,000 new jobs added in August, report shows

    01:52

  • Labor Day weekend bringing travel surge, heat wave to U.S.

    02:09

  • List of documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search released by court

    02:19

  • Biden calls for unity, warns against extremism of Trump and ‘MAGA Republicans’

    01:33

  • Jackie Robinson Museum opening in New York City on Labor Day

    01:36

Nightly News

Former President Trump reveals FBI searched Melania’s items and son’s bedroom

01:59

Former President Trump fired back at the Justice Department in his first rally since the FBI search of his Florida estate. Trump revealed that the hunt for classified documents extended to his wife’s personal items and teenage son’s bedroom. Legal experts say the actions are within the bounds of the government search warrant. Trump also repeatedly took aim at President Biden’s address last week, where the current President called some MAGA Republicans as a threat to the country.Sept. 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Former President Trump reveals FBI searched Melania’s items and son’s bedroom

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    Alleged captor of Memphis mother in custody

    02:11

  • Labor Day Weekend marred by gun violence

    01:45

  • Georgia under flood alert after heavy rain while the West faces dangerous heat

    02:32

  • Former President Trump’s First Public Appearance Since Mar-a-Lago Search

    01:44

  • Airlines cut service to regional airports due to pilot shortage

    02:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All