    Former President Trump's First Public Appearance Since Mar-a-Lago Search

Nightly News

Former President Trump's First Public Appearance Since Mar-a-Lago Search

Former President Donald Trump held his first rally since his home was searched by the FBI last month. The rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania was meant to support the Republican candidates for Governor and Senate in the Keystone State, but for rally-goers and the former President himself, the FBI search was a major focus.Sept. 4, 2022

