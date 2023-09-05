Former Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison for involvement in Capitol riot

Burning Man festival-goers leave mess of abandoned property and vehicles, sheriff says02:03
United Auto Workers union strike expected next week, potentially increasing car prices01:51
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial underway01:51
Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers accuse county clerk of court of jury tampering02:21
New sightings of escaped Pennsylvania killer prompt expanded search02:28
- Now Playing
Former Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison for involvement in Capitol riot02:46
- UP NEXT
Dramatic video shows Maui couple’s race to safety from wildfires02:41
Family of TCU’s Wes Smith speaks out after shocking killing01:31
Biden hits at Trump as Republican rivals hit the trail in New Hampshire01:39
NYPD’s drone use for Labor Day events sparks debate01:51
Labor Day holiday weekend travel rush trouble01:48
New sightings of escaped inmate in Pennsylvania with manhunt ongoing02:20
Burning Man attendees rush from Nevada desert after days stranded by storm02:55
Convicted murderer who escaped Pennsylvania prison seen in nearby neighborhood01:51
Louisiana teen travels across the nation, offering hugs to law enforcement officers02:17
NYC schools preparing for influx of new migrant students02:46
Stolen Covid relief funds: New calls for accountability over biggest fraud in U.S. history01:54
Cleanup efforts underway in Florida communities hit hard by Hurricane Idalia01:47
Americans brace for holiday travel crush as Labor Day weekend wraps up00:59
Titanic submersible search team speaks out about findings01:53
Burning Man festival-goers leave mess of abandoned property and vehicles, sheriff says02:03
United Auto Workers union strike expected next week, potentially increasing car prices01:51
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial underway01:51
Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers accuse county clerk of court of jury tampering02:21
New sightings of escaped Pennsylvania killer prompt expanded search02:28
- Now Playing
Former Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison for involvement in Capitol riot02:46
Play All