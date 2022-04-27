IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright honored by U.S. leaders at funeral

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright honored by U.S. leaders at funeral

Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as U.S. Secretary of State, was honored today in a funeral service in Washington, D.C. President Biden was among those who offered tributes, saying that Albright was "a big part of the reason NATO is still strong and galvanized as it is today."April 27, 2022

    Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright honored by U.S. leaders at funeral

