Former special counsel Robert Hur grilled on Biden classified documents report
March 12, 202403:17

Former special counsel Robert Hur grilled on Biden classified documents report

03:17

Former special counsel Robert Hur testified before the House Judiciary Committee about his investigation into President Biden's handling of classified documents. Members of both parties grilled him over his decision not to charge Biden while characterizing him as "an elderly man with a poor memory." NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez has the latest.March 12, 2024

