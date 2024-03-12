Former special counsel Robert Hur grilled on Biden classified documents report

Lester Holt remembers American hostage killed by Hamas on Oct. 701:36
Haiti's prime minister to resign as country spirals from gang violence01:32
CNBC investigation: How stolen goods from organized retail crime wind up being resold02:13
Man and woman found dead after 'severe' Pennsylvania house explosion01:18
Former special counsel Robert Hur grilled on Biden classified documents report03:17
Inside the Oregon city at the center of the Supreme Court's homelessness case03:09
Boeing scrutiny grows amid reports of failed FAA safety audits01:49
Brother of Princess Diana alleges physical and sexual abuse03:02
Dangerous winds create travel delays and power outages01:12
Biden ramps up re-election campaign in New Hampshire01:55
After kindness shown them decades ago, Chinese American family pays it forward01:42
Some grocery chains offer their own private brands to keep food prices down01:28
Ship carrying Gaza aid still in Cyprus02:05
Shaking event injures 50 on Boeing 787 flight02:11
An exclusive look at U.S. Marines training in the Arctic02:18
Heartwarming friendship forms on the ice between young man and Minnesota seniors hockey group02:54
Cost of car ownership on the rise, becoming unsustainable for some drivers02:16
Biden to make big campaign push after State of the Union01:56
U.S. evacuates nonessential embassy employees out of Haiti01:51
Cleanup underway after severe storm slammed East Coast02:01
