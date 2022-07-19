IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon on trial for contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon, an advisor to former President Trump, is now on trial. Bannon is charged with contempt of Congress for failing to comply with the January 6th investigation. “All hell is going to break loose tomorrow,” Bannon said the day before the Capitol insurrection. If convicted, he could face at least 30 days in jail.July 19, 2022

