    Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference trial

Nightly News

Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference trial

Sidney Powell, one of 19 charged alongside former President Trump concerning their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, pleaded guilty to six reduced charges in court today. NBC News’ Laura Jarrett has more details on the former Trump lawyer’s testimony.Oct. 19, 2023

    Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference trial

    New signs Israeli ground operation into Gaza could soon come

