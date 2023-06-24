IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Former U.S. ambassador to Russia weighs in on unprecedented armed rebellion

01:11

Michael McFaul, who previously served as the United States ambassador to Russia, spoke with NBC News’ José Díaz-Balart about the rebellion in Russia and what it could mean for Russian President Vladimir Putin.June 24, 2023

