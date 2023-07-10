IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times in Florida prison

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Manhunt underway for murder suspect who escaped Pennsylvania jail

    02:04

  • Dangerous flash flooding causing states of emergency in Northeast

    03:33

  • New report shows US job growth cooled in June

    01:52

  • Kidney stones on the rise in children, doctor says

    02:33

  • Extreme heat threatens 20 million as severe weather continues to hit U.S.

    01:40

  • U.S. will send cluster bombs to Ukraine, Biden admin announces

    02:22

  • Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is still in Russia, Belarus leader says

    02:00

  • ‘Sisters of the Skies’ aiming to inspire more Black women to become pilots

    02:01

  • Twitter threatens to sue Meta over new app Threads

    01:53

  • FDA grants full approval for new Alzheimer’s drug

    02:03

  • Houston teen who was missing for eight years was at home the whole time, police say

    01:32

  • Two firefighters killed battling cargo ship fire in New Jersey

    01:34

  • Heat wave scorching millions across U.S.

    02:14

  • Instagram and Meta launch new app to rival Twitter

    02:10

  • Tenants take a stand against one of largest corporate landlords in U.S.

    03:10

  • July 4th marked hottest day ever recorded globally

    02:11

  • Substance found in White House confirmed to be cocaine

    01:52

  • Philadelphia shooting suspect charged with five counts of murder

    03:15

  • Five suspected shark attacks off of New York beaches over the past two days

    01:32

Nightly News

Former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times in Florida prison

02:01

Former USA Gymnastics doctor and confessed child sex abuser Larry Nassar was stabbed nearly a dozen times, including twice in the neck, in a Florida federal prison. A representative for the prison employees’ union says he has a collapsed lung and is in stable condition. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk reports.July 10, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times in Florida prison

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Manhunt underway for murder suspect who escaped Pennsylvania jail

    02:04

  • Dangerous flash flooding causing states of emergency in Northeast

    03:33

  • New report shows US job growth cooled in June

    01:52

  • Kidney stones on the rise in children, doctor says

    02:33

  • Extreme heat threatens 20 million as severe weather continues to hit U.S.

    01:40
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All