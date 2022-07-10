Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon expected to testify in Jan 6th hearing

Former President Trump greenlighted Steve Bannon to cooperate with the January 6th committee, waiving away executive privilege over Bannon’s testimony. Bannon is open to testifying and is set to stand trial for contempt of congress within weeks over his previously steadfast refusal to cooperate with the committee. His lawyer is saying he prefers to testify live, though unlikely. Two more hearings are expected on the hill, one focusing on how the mob came together and the other on drawing a line between these groups, the former President, and his top allies, including members of congress.July 10, 2022