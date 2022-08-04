Four officers charged in connection with Breonna Taylor’s death

Nearly two and a half years after Breonna Taylor died in a hail of police gunfire during a botched drug raid, federal prosecutors charged four current and former Louisville police officers in connection with her death. Attorney General Merrick Garland accused three of the officers of lying to a judge to get the search warrant. Prosecutors say the officers tried to cover up their actions afterwards with two of them meeting one night and “agreeing to tell investigators a false story.”Aug. 4, 2022