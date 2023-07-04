Five suspected shark attacks off of New York beaches over the past two days

- Now Playing
Five suspected shark attacks off of New York beaches over the past two days01:32
Sally Ride, first American woman to travel to space, honored with statue in Ronald Reagan library01:56
Scranton producing critical ammunition for Ukraine02:12
Police in Southern California using drones to help with dangerous situations02:24
Israel’s largest military operation in decades targeting Palestinian militants01:41
Severe storms threaten 4th of July events across the country02:05
Gunman kills five people in Philadelphia02:30
California skiers hitting the slopes this 4th of July due to rare snowy summer conditions01:41
Student loan borrowers must resume payments starting October 101:48
Stranded hiker rescued thanks to iPhone SOS feature01:21
Inside a Taiwan military base preparing for Chinese invasion threat02:14
Florida’s new immigration crackdown sparking protests01:57
North Carolina roller coaster ‘Fury 325’ shut down after massive crack was discovered01:41
Israel targets Palestinian militants in massive military operation01:35
Severe storms, heat alerts impacting 4th of July weekend01:53
Weight loss surgeries spiking among children and young adults, study finds02:12
Shark attack threat off the coast of Florida this 4th of July weekend01:44
Biden explores options to help borrowers after Supreme Court strikes down student debt relief plan01:00
Violent protests erupt in France for 5th straight night following police shooting of 17-year-old01:29
What is the future of submersibles after Titan implosion?02:14
