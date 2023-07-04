IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Five suspected shark attacks off of New York beaches over the past two days

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Sally Ride, first American woman to travel to space, honored with statue in Ronald Reagan library

    01:56

  • Scranton producing critical ammunition for Ukraine

    02:12

  • Police in Southern California using drones to help with dangerous situations

    02:24

  • Israel’s largest military operation in decades targeting Palestinian militants

    01:41

  • Severe storms threaten 4th of July events across the country

    02:05

  • Gunman kills five people in Philadelphia

    02:30

  • California skiers hitting the slopes this 4th of July due to rare snowy summer conditions

    01:41

  • Student loan borrowers must resume payments starting October 1

    01:48

  • Stranded hiker rescued thanks to iPhone SOS feature

    01:21

  • Inside a Taiwan military base preparing for Chinese invasion threat

    02:14

  • Florida’s new immigration crackdown sparking protests

    01:57

  • North Carolina roller coaster ‘Fury 325’ shut down after massive crack was discovered

    01:41

  • Israel targets Palestinian militants in massive military operation

    01:35

  • Severe storms, heat alerts impacting 4th of July weekend

    01:53

  • Weight loss surgeries spiking among children and young adults, study finds

    02:12

  • Shark attack threat off the coast of Florida this 4th of July weekend

    01:44

  • Biden explores options to help borrowers after Supreme Court strikes down student debt relief plan

    01:00

  • Violent protests erupt in France for 5th straight night following police shooting of 17-year-old

    01:29

  • What is the future of submersibles after Titan implosion?

    02:14

Nightly News

Five suspected shark attacks off of New York beaches over the past two days

01:32

In just two days there have been five suspected shark attacks off of New York beaches. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on the rare encounters and shares tips for swimmers.July 4, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Five suspected shark attacks off of New York beaches over the past two days

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Sally Ride, first American woman to travel to space, honored with statue in Ronald Reagan library

    01:56

  • Scranton producing critical ammunition for Ukraine

    02:12

  • Police in Southern California using drones to help with dangerous situations

    02:24

  • Israel’s largest military operation in decades targeting Palestinian militants

    01:41

  • Severe storms threaten 4th of July events across the country

    02:05
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All