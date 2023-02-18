Fox News’ biggest names promoted Trump’s election claims despite not believing it

Wrongfully convicted man spent 28 years in jail due to outdated Missouri law03:02
Sacred book of 125,000 names recognizes Japanese Americans wrongfully incarcerated during WWII02:26
12-year-old boy dies unexpectedly during football practice in New Jersey01:31
- Now Playing
Fox News’ biggest names promoted Trump’s election claims despite not believing it01:56
- UP NEXT
Vice President Harris on China: ‘we do maintain diplomatic communication’01:20
Company responsible for Ohio train derailment has provided more than $2 million so far to residents02:06
Memphis police officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating in court for the first time02:13
Bruce Willis’ condition progressed into frontotemporal dementia01:24
Millions of children in Ukraine displaced as Russia continues attacks03:04
Legendary broadcaster Tim McCarver dead at 8101:04
Adderall shortage impacting millions of Americans01:37
Growing health concerns over Ohio train derailment02:20
Biden defends decision to shoot down unidentified objects03:23
Georgia grand jury investigating Trump and allies releases key parts of report01:17
New details released on Michigan State University alleged gunman01:27
HCA neurosurgeon says lives ‘absolutely’ have been lost due to hospital chain’s behavior04:08
Defense Secretary Austin speaks out about shot down unidentified objects01:58
Michigan State University community reeling after deadly mass shooting on campus01:37
Buffalo mass shooter given ten life sentences in prison01:38
Ohio residents demanding answers after train derailment and burning chemicals02:01
Wrongfully convicted man spent 28 years in jail due to outdated Missouri law03:02
Sacred book of 125,000 names recognizes Japanese Americans wrongfully incarcerated during WWII02:26
12-year-old boy dies unexpectedly during football practice in New Jersey01:31
- Now Playing
Fox News’ biggest names promoted Trump’s election claims despite not believing it01:56
- UP NEXT
Vice President Harris on China: ‘we do maintain diplomatic communication’01:20
Company responsible for Ohio train derailment has provided more than $2 million so far to residents02:06
Play All