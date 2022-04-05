Fraudsters use Covid relief program money to purchase luxury items
Billions of dollars in government programs designed to keep struggling businesses afloat during the pandemic have been used to purchase luxury items instead by some who applied for the relief. The Justice Department says 178 people have been convicted so far of committing this fraud. Though the program which ended last May saved millions of real jobs, prosecutors say alleged criminals kept it from helping more.April 5, 2022
