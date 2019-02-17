Nightly News

Free dental clinic changes lives in Oklahoma

01:48

Over ten years, the non-profit Mission of Mercy has treated more than 16,000 patients and donated more than $12 million in free dental care. The organization changes lives for those in need, especially for young kids.Feb. 17, 2019

