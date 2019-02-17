Nightly News

Free dental clinic changes lives in Oklahoma

01:48

Over ten years, the non-profit Mission of Mercy has treated more than 16,000 patients and donated more than $12 million in free dental care. The organization changes lives for those in need, especially for young kids.Feb. 17, 2019

  • Where to find ‘America’s Best Caviar?’ Try Kentucky.

    01:46

  • Growing movement uses power of music in Alzheimer’s treatment

    02:17

  • Armed volunteers train in hopes of protecting parishioners from potential attacks

    02:11

  • Inside Ukraine’s heated battle against Russian-backed separatists

    01:56

  • As victory over ISIS in Syria draws near, what happens to foreign fighters?

    01:18

  • California AG planning ‘imminent’ legal challenge to Trump’s border wall national emergency

    01:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All