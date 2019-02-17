Free dental clinic changes lives in Oklahoma

Free dental clinic changes lives in Oklahoma01:48
Over ten years, the non-profit Mission of Mercy has treated more than 16,000 patients and donated more than $12 million in free dental care. The organization changes lives for those in need, especially for young kids.
Where to find ‘America’s Best Caviar?’ Try Kentucky.01:46
Growing movement uses power of music in Alzheimer’s treatment02:17
Armed volunteers train in hopes of protecting parishioners from potential attacks02:11
Inside Ukraine’s heated battle against Russian-backed separatists01:56
As victory over ISIS in Syria draws near, what happens to foreign fighters?01:18
California AG planning ‘imminent’ legal challenge to Trump’s border wall national emergency01:53