IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Free school lunch program is ending, leaving families scrambling

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    Formerly paralyzed man swims from Alcatraz with a powerful message

    01:47

  • Antisemitic incidents on the rise in the U.S.

    01:41

  • Remains of missing teen Kiely Rodni believed to be found, police say

    01:39

  • Police officers suspended and placed on leave after video shows them violently beating a man

    01:53

  • Russia blaming Ukraine for death of close Putin ally’s daughter

    01:28

  • Trump files new lawsuit over Mar-a-Lago search

    01:19

  • Record rainfall swamps the Southwest

    03:13

  • The history of the Navajo Code Talkers in World War II and the mission to preserve their memory

    03:03

  • Streaming wars: the duel of debuting medieval fantasies

    01:47

  • Classrooms nationwide turn to virtual classrooms to fill in teacher gaps

    02:44

  • NBC Polls shows a mixed landscape for 2022 elections

    02:02

  • Daughter of President Putin’s ally killed in car bombing

    02:08

  • Tourists stranded at Carlsbad Caverns as southwest faces unrelenting rain

    02:08

  • Bride’s brother-in-law secretly learns ASL before officiating wedding in order to include deaf flower girl

    02:14

  • Teachers speak out about decision to leave the classroom for good

    02:47

  • Orlando pilot who crashed plane on Orlando street tells NBC News how he survived

    01:53

  • Mike Pence tells AP he never took classified material while in office

    02:09

  • E. Coli outbreak in several states possibly tied to Wendy’s

    02:15

  • 18 million under flood alerts nationwide

    01:50

Nightly News

Free school lunch program is ending, leaving families scrambling

03:03

More than 26 million free meals were served to students every day because of a federal free school lunch for all program that started during the pandemic. Now, that program is ending and families must apply for meal coverage, but only certain incomes meet the requirements. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda spoke with families directly impacted and looks at how one school district is trying to meet the need.Aug. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Free school lunch program is ending, leaving families scrambling

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    Formerly paralyzed man swims from Alcatraz with a powerful message

    01:47

  • Antisemitic incidents on the rise in the U.S.

    01:41

  • Remains of missing teen Kiely Rodni believed to be found, police say

    01:39

  • Police officers suspended and placed on leave after video shows them violently beating a man

    01:53

  • Russia blaming Ukraine for death of close Putin ally’s daughter

    01:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All