Fresh violence this Easter weekend in Jerusalem

With thousands flocking to Jerusalem on this Easter, Passover, and Ramadan holiday, violence has emerged in the city. The Temple Mount is Judaism’s holiest site and the third holiest in Islam. Clashes erupted after Israeli police entered the compound to make way for Jewish visitors. Israeli officials say 18 Palestinians were arrested for throwing rocks and lighting protest fireworks, damaging the mosque. Turkey’s President has condemned Israel’s move on the mosque while Israel’s Prime Minister calls for calm while giving Israel’s security forces a “freehand” to take action and keep Israelis safe.April 17, 2022