Friendship formed after Maryland teen’s message in a bottle found in Ireland
01:41
When Sasha Yonyak and his fishing partner Mr. Wayne found a message in a bottle they decided to pay it forward by repacking the bottle with their own note. More than three years later, Rita Simmonds and Ciaran Marron found the bottle on an Irish beach. Mr. Wayne died last year, but the message he helped send has now created a new friendship.Jan. 26, 2022
