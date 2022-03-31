From Army bomb tech to candy expert: TikTok famous Aaron Hale’s cooking journey
Aaron Hale, a former U.S. Army bomb tech, has gone viral on TikTok. Hale had lost his sight to an IED in Afghanistan, then his hearing four years later to meningitis. Hale posts videos called “Cooking Without Looking,” and his signature dish is candy. After the success of sharing his sweets with his neighbors, Hale has now started a candy company called Extra Ordinary Delights.March 31, 2022
