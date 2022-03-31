IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Severe weather across the South

    01:14

  • Ukraine’s war survivors in Vinnytsia

    01:58

  • Ukraine officials: Russian forces have left Chornobyl site

    02:06

  • Ukraine takes back village outside Kharkiv from Russian soldiers

    03:16

  • The race to evacuate Ukraine’s older population

    01:56

  • White House: Putin receives misinformation about the war

    01:43

  • Trump publicly calls on Putin for dirt on Biden

    01:44

  • Chris Rock performs in Boston after Oscars incident

    01:40

  • Inside U.S. Space Force as it guards against potential attacks

    03:19

  • Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis

    01:12

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 29th)

    18:19

  • Emmett Till law signed making lynching a federal hate crime

    02:01

  • Odesa prepares for Russian attacks

    01:44

  • Academy board members set to meet amid Will Smith’s Oscars slap

    01:52

  • New developments in House January 6 investigation

    01:41

  • FDA authorizes second Covid booster for people ages 50 and older

    01:39

  • Ukrainian refugees face obstacles at U.S. border

    01:59

  • New peace talks between Russia and Ukraine begin with mistrust

    02:43

  • Russia shifts focus of invasion to eastern Ukraine

    02:14

  • Biden defends controversial comment about Putin that sparked backlash from U.S. allies   

    02:03

Nightly News

From Army bomb tech to candy expert: TikTok famous Aaron Hale’s cooking journey

01:58

Aaron Hale, a former U.S. Army bomb tech, has gone viral on TikTok. Hale had lost his sight to an IED in Afghanistan, then his hearing four years later to meningitis. Hale posts videos called “Cooking Without Looking,” and his signature dish is candy. After the success of sharing his sweets with his neighbors, Hale has now started a candy company called Extra Ordinary Delights.March 31, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Severe weather across the South

    01:14

  • Ukraine’s war survivors in Vinnytsia

    01:58

  • Ukraine officials: Russian forces have left Chornobyl site

    02:06

  • Ukraine takes back village outside Kharkiv from Russian soldiers

    03:16

  • The race to evacuate Ukraine’s older population

    01:56

  • White House: Putin receives misinformation about the war

    01:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All