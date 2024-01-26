IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

From campaign to courtroom: Trump testifies in defamation damages trial

02:29

The former president briefly took the stand in the civil trial in which a jury will determine how much, if anything, he must pay writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her. Former President Trump said he stood by a deposition in which he said Carroll was lying. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles reports. Jan. 26, 2024

