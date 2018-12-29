From patient to doctor: Woman’s inspiring journey to achieve her dream

From patient to doctor: Woman’s inspiring journey to achieve her dream02:06
Claudia Martinez has always wanted to become a doctor, but a devastating diagnosis threatened to derail her dream. Claudia was determined to continue with her education and will graduate next year from medical school, her experience giving her a deep understanding of what it’s like to be a patient.
