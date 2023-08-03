IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pittsburgh remembers synagogue shooting victims as gunman receives death sentence

    02:54

  • Hundreds in Chicago come together for Friday Morning Swim Club

    01:36
  • Now Playing

    Fruit fly invasion posing massive threat to California agriculture

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Trump pleads not guilty to all charges in special counsel investigation

    04:32

  • Two Navy sailors arrested for selling military secrets to China, DOJ says

    01:38

  • Trump arraigned in federal court: what happens next

    02:26

  • Body found near Rio Grande border buoys escalates Texas-Mexico tensions

    02:19

  • Colorado River Basin has lost 10 trillions gallons of water due to climate change: Study

    02:01

  • Recession fears easing as dueling economic narratives take hold

    02:24

  • Gunman who killed 11 at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue receives death sentence

    01:54

  • Trump to be arraigned Thursday after new indictment

    04:23

  • Sun bear in China zoo sparks online debate

    01:46

  • Woman escapes cinder block prison after being kidnapped and sexually assaulted, police say

    01:51

  • Trump accuses federal prosecutors of political persecution, while facing criticism from Pence

    02:36

  • New survey finds 911 call centers understaffed

    02:13

  • NYC man stabbed to death in possible hate crime at gas station

    02:04

  • Trump indicted in special counsel’s 2020 election probe

    07:22

  • Henrietta Lacks’ family settles with biotech company over cancer cells

    02:12

  • California’s Mojave Desert scorched by massive wildfire

    01:34

  • Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer appears in court

    02:32

Nightly News

Fruit fly invasion posing massive threat to California agriculture

01:44

A Los Angeles suburb is under an agricultural quarantine due to an invasive fruit fly that could have serious impacts on California’s economy. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has more details on how the fly is creating a massive threat to the industry.Aug. 3, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Pittsburgh remembers synagogue shooting victims as gunman receives death sentence

    02:54

  • Hundreds in Chicago come together for Friday Morning Swim Club

    01:36
  • Now Playing

    Fruit fly invasion posing massive threat to California agriculture

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Trump pleads not guilty to all charges in special counsel investigation

    04:32

  • Two Navy sailors arrested for selling military secrets to China, DOJ says

    01:38

  • Trump arraigned in federal court: what happens next

    02:26
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All