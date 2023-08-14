IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Four divers missing for hours rescued at sea

    01:50

  • NFL star Michael Oher depicted in ‘The Blind Side’ says movie was a lie

    01:58

  • Montana judge rules in favor of 16 young people in climate change case

    01:04

  • Raid of local Kansas newspaper raises questions over press freedom

    01:54
  • Now Playing

    Fulton County DA makes case against Trump’s efforts to overturn election before grand jury

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    Growing concerns in Maui over toxic fumes from deadly wildfire

    03:04

  • Hawaii wildfire death toll rises as anger grows over handling

    04:29

  • Amid devastation, Maui fire survivors heal through faith and music

    01:24

  • State Department issues warning about dangerous counterfeit medication in Mexico

    02:31

  • Trump campaigns in Iowa as potential Georgia indictment looms

    02:02

  • Deadly house explosion rattles Pennsylvania neighborhood

    02:02

  • Maui wildfires now deadliest in modern U.S. history

    04:43

  • Maui fire survivors frustrated over restricted access to Lahaina burn zone

    02:51

  • Residents rebuilding together after Maui fires

    01:57

  • GOP presidential candidates make appearances at Iowa State Fair

    02:00

  • Hawaii’s historic town of Lahaina left devastated after deadly wildfires

    01:48

  • U.S. sounds alarm over safety of Nigerien president amid coup

    01:55

  • Gilgo Beach suspect’s family threatens to sue police department

    01:41

  • Special counsel appointed in Hunter Biden case

    02:40

  • Hawaii Governor speaks on deadly wildfires on island of Maui

    01:49

Nightly News

Fulton County DA makes case against Trump’s efforts to overturn election before grand jury

02:26

The Fulton County district attorney called witnesses to appear before a grand jury as she presents her case against former President Trump and his allies regarding their efforts to allegedly overturn the 2020 election results. Trump has denied tampering with the election. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander is on the ground in Georgia.Aug. 14, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Four divers missing for hours rescued at sea

    01:50

  • NFL star Michael Oher depicted in ‘The Blind Side’ says movie was a lie

    01:58

  • Montana judge rules in favor of 16 young people in climate change case

    01:04

  • Raid of local Kansas newspaper raises questions over press freedom

    01:54
  • Now Playing

    Fulton County DA makes case against Trump’s efforts to overturn election before grand jury

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    Growing concerns in Maui over toxic fumes from deadly wildfire

    03:04
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All