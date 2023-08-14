IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

DEVELOPING: Georgia grand jury returns 10 indictments in 2020 election probe

  • UP NEXT

    Four divers missing for hours rescued at sea

    01:50

  • NFL star Michael Oher depicted in ‘The Blind Side’ says movie was a lie

    01:58

  • Montana judge rules in favor of 16 young people in climate change case

    01:04

  • Raid of local Kansas newspaper raises questions over press freedom

    01:54

  • Growing concerns in Maui over toxic fumes from deadly wildfire

    03:04

  • Amid devastation, Maui fire survivors heal through faith and music

    01:24

  • State Department issues warning about dangerous counterfeit medication in Mexico

    02:31

  • Trump campaigns in Iowa as potential Georgia indictment looms

    02:02

  • Deadly house explosion rattles Pennsylvania neighborhood

    02:02

  • Maui wildfires now deadliest in modern U.S. history

    04:43

  • Maui fire survivors frustrated over restricted access to Lahaina burn zone

    02:51

  • Residents rebuilding together after Maui fires

    01:57

  • GOP presidential candidates make appearances at Iowa State Fair

    02:00

  • Hawaii’s historic town of Lahaina left devastated after deadly wildfires

    01:48

  • U.S. sounds alarm over safety of Nigerien president amid coup

    01:55

  • Gilgo Beach suspect’s family threatens to sue police department

    01:41

  • Special counsel appointed in Hunter Biden case

    02:40

  • Hawaii Governor speaks on deadly wildfires on island of Maui

    01:49

  • Desperate search for the unaccounted for amid Hawaii wildfires

    03:12

  • Virgin Galactic launches civilian crew to edge of space in historic flight

    01:57

Nightly News

Fulton County grand jury returns indictments in 2020 election case

06:01

A Fulton County grand jury has returned indictments regarding former President Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. It is not yet clear who was charged. We have the latest from Blayne Alexander, Garrett Haake and Laura Jarrett.Aug. 14, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    Four divers missing for hours rescued at sea

    01:50

  • NFL star Michael Oher depicted in ‘The Blind Side’ says movie was a lie

    01:58

  • Montana judge rules in favor of 16 young people in climate change case

    01:04

  • Raid of local Kansas newspaper raises questions over press freedom

    01:54

  • Growing concerns in Maui over toxic fumes from deadly wildfire

    03:04

  • Amid devastation, Maui fire survivors heal through faith and music

    01:24
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All