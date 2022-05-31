IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Funerals commence for Uvalde, Texas mass shooting victims

02:46

A week ago, today, A gunman killed 19 students and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas leaving the community shattered. Four of the 21 funerals that will be spread over the next two weeks, took place today where many gathered to celebrate the lives lost.May 31, 2022

