Nightly News

Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents

03:59

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate whether President Biden mishandled classified documents. NBC News’ Kristen Welker and Ken Dilanian have more details on the bombshell announcement.Jan. 13, 2023

