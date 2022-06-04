Gas and diesel prices hit all-time highs

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas hit another record high at $4.82. This follows a 20-cent spike in the past four days as a $5 a gallon national average is on the horizon. Diesel prices are also at a record high, impacting the cost of everything from food to clothes. GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan says prices will continue to go up as long as Americans continue their insatiable demand for gas as oil refineries can’t keep up with demand.June 4, 2022