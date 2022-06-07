IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Gas prices are on track to hit $5 a gallon this week

    02:00
  • UP NEXT

    Survey shows most U.S. hospitals violate Hospital Price Transparency rule

    03:11

  • Meet the 94-year-old keeper for New Jersey’s tallest lighthouse

    01:45

  • Flights get canceled as airlines face pilot shortages

    01:28

  • San Francisco District Attorney faces recall election

    01:49

  • Uvalde hosts emergency city council meeting

    02:04

  • Bipartisan negotiators hopeful for deal with stricter gun background checks

    03:08

  • Remembering D-Day 78 years later

    02:07

  • 988 mental health hotline having difficulty launching in states

    02:46

  • Ukraine awaits aid and arms from the UK and U.S.

    01:44

  • Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

    01:44

  • Mexico will not attend Summit of the Americas

    01:01

  • U.S. gas prices hit new record highs

    02:17

  • Suspect arrested after mass shooting in Philadelphia, part of city’s growing crime spree

    02:56

  • Retired Wisconsin judge killed in 'targeted' attack, suspect hit list included Mitch McConnell, Gov. Whitmer

    00:24

  • Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies at 95

    00:30

  • People nationwide shave their heads in solidarity with cancer patients

    02:30

  • Nation faces dire lifeguard shortage

    02:15

  • Gas and diesel prices hit all-time highs

    01:18

  • Uvalde survivors demand answers from gun manufacturer

    02:12

Nightly News

Gas prices are on track to hit $5 a gallon this week

02:00

The national average for a gallon of gas is a few cents short of $5, and there’s no sign the prices will plunge anytime soon. Several states are spiking upwards of ten cents a day. A recent poll shows Americans are cutting back on eating out, making impulse purchases, and even driving. According to AAA, 75 percent of commuters they’ll put a pause on driving when gas hits $5 a gallon, but that may happen this week.June 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Gas prices are on track to hit $5 a gallon this week

    02:00
  • UP NEXT

    Survey shows most U.S. hospitals violate Hospital Price Transparency rule

    03:11

  • Meet the 94-year-old keeper for New Jersey’s tallest lighthouse

    01:45

  • Flights get canceled as airlines face pilot shortages

    01:28

  • San Francisco District Attorney faces recall election

    01:49

  • Uvalde hosts emergency city council meeting

    02:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All