Gas prices are on track to hit $5 a gallon this week

The national average for a gallon of gas is a few cents short of $5, and there’s no sign the prices will plunge anytime soon. Several states are spiking upwards of ten cents a day. A recent poll shows Americans are cutting back on eating out, making impulse purchases, and even driving. According to AAA, 75 percent of commuters they’ll put a pause on driving when gas hits $5 a gallon, but that may happen this week.June 7, 2022