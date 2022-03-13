Gas thefts on the rise as prices soar

With the national average of gas prices at $4.33 a gallon, Americans are feeling the pain at the pump, but they’re also falling victim to crime. Criminals are now targeting unattended vehicles and stealing their fuel by drilling holes in the tank.March 13, 2022
