William Hurt, known for 'Kiss of the Spider Woman,' 'Broadcast News,' dies at 71

    Gas thefts on the rise as prices soar

Nightly News

Gas thefts on the rise as prices soar

01:43

With the national average of gas prices at $4.33 a gallon, Americans are feeling the pain at the pump, but they’re also falling victim to crime. Criminals are now targeting unattended vehicles and stealing their fuel by drilling holes in the tank.March 13, 2022

    Gas thefts on the rise as prices soar

