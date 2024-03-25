IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Gaza mothers treated for breast cancer in Jerusalem face being sent back
March 25, 2024
Gaza mothers treated for breast cancer in Jerusalem face being sent back

NBC News' Raf Sanchez meets two mothers from Gaza who received treatment for breast cancer in Jerusalem, but now face being sent back to Gaza where health care is nearing collapse.March 25, 2024

