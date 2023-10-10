Gaza neighborhoods lie in ruins after Israeli retaliation airstrikes

The stories of Israel-Hamas war victims02:08
Biden condemns Hamas actions, says U.S. is sending Israel military aid00:59
Did Iran play a role in the Hamas attacks on Israel?00:50
- Now Playing
Gaza neighborhoods lie in ruins after Israeli retaliation airstrikes02:02
- UP NEXT
Israeli troops still trying to secure towns near Gaza border as Hamas launches new rockets03:39
Israel intensifies retaliation after massive Hamas terror attack07:12
Man recounts family’s last conversation with mother missing in Israel00:39
Professor grieves loved ones killed by Hamas in Israel during phone call01:37
How did Israel’s intelligence network fail to anticipate the Hamas attack?01:46
U.S. law enforcement monitoring for domestic threats amid Israel-Hamas war01:15
Israel Defense Forces gearing up for potential all-out invasion of Gaza02:06
Israeli families devastated as loved ones are held hostage by Hamas03:49
Israel orders ‘complete siege’ of Hamas-run Gaza Strip after massive terror attack07:20
Ret. Major General describes rushing to save son during Hamas invasion01:23
1993: Rabin and Arafat shake hands at White House with President Clinton07:50
Americans could be among those taken hostage during Hamas attack, Blinken says03:01
NFL head of security sounds alarm as drone incidents on the rise at games02:22
Protests and calls for transparency after police fatally shoot man outside his Alabama home01:44
Hundreds of airstrikes bring buildings crashing in Gaza as gun battles rage in Israel04:19
U.S. to send military assets closer to Israel, Pentagon announces01:02
The stories of Israel-Hamas war victims02:08
Biden condemns Hamas actions, says U.S. is sending Israel military aid00:59
Did Iran play a role in the Hamas attacks on Israel?00:50
- Now Playing
Gaza neighborhoods lie in ruins after Israeli retaliation airstrikes02:02
- UP NEXT
Israeli troops still trying to secure towns near Gaza border as Hamas launches new rockets03:39
Israel intensifies retaliation after massive Hamas terror attack07:12
Play All