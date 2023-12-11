IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Gaza’s health system collapsing, World Health Organization reports

Gaza’s health system collapsing, World Health Organization reports

The World Health Organization has reported that the health system in Gaza is collapsing, with fewer than half of Gazan hospitals even partially functional. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson has more on the humanitarian crisis.Dec. 11, 2023

