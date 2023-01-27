IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

GDP went up 2.9% in fourth quarter, unemployment remains at 50-year low

01:49

The GDP rate went up 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 and unemployment remained at a 50-year low. However, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again to tame inflation. NBC News’ Tom Costello reports on what this could mean for consumers.Jan. 27, 2023

